He’s a man of few words‚ but thankfully many scrums.

Tendai ‘the Beast’ Mtawarira will play his 100th Test on Saturday‚ a fact that was confirmed well before the team is named on Thursday.

He is that important to the Bok cause.

“He will definitely get picked‚” said Rassie Erasmus‚ following the trend set by his predecessors for their No1 choice.

In the murky waters of the scrum‚ Beast has brought clarity to a succession of Bok coaches. He’s been their go-to man for the last decade.

Mtawarira who debuted at Test level in 2008 has been monumental to the Bok cause.

He has out lasted Peter de Villiers‚ Heyneke Meyer‚ Allister Coetzee and he’s remained relevant at the start of the Erasmus era.

Bok forwards coach Matt Proudfoot‚ himself a former front ranker at the highest level‚ was in full recognition of the moment.