Extreme horsepower to hit track

The East London Grand Prix Circuit is set to be a hive of activity this weekend as the annual South African Extreme Festival National Circuit Racing Championship blitzes into town for the fourth round of the extremely popular racing extravaganza.

Some of the country's best drivers will be in full-fledged action on Saturday, battling it out on South Africa’s fastest, oldest and perhaps most prestigious race circuit.

This is the third year in a row that the event holds a round in city and judging on past years a large crowd should turn out to enjoy a thrilling day of racing action, which will be headlined by the extremely fast Sasol Global Tour Car Championship.

“From the racing point of view it is all about the show at the end of the day and we want to see people turn out at the track to see fast and exciting cars,” said GTC director Gary Formato. “Our spectator growth has grown five or six times over the last two-and-a-half years, so we should see a big turnout.

“We only have nine events over the year but at those nine events our tracks are full.”

In preparation for this weekend’s action the Sasol GTC team held an activation at the Sasol Garage in Abbotsford, where some of their drivers and cars were on display.

A good number of fans turned out to check it out and it certainly piqued the interest of many motorists passing through as well and many of them will be expected to make their way down to the track to witness the action on Saturday.

On the racing side the Sasol GTC champs is set up perfectly with a number of competitors well in the running, which could see a shakeup on the standings when all is said and done.

Four other national races will be battled out as well, with the Engen Volkswagen Polo

Cup, Investchem Formula 1600, V8 Supercars and Red Square Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup, all set to light up the race track.

A couple of regional races will also be on show to add some local flavour to the event, with the Car Care Clinic111 Sports and Saloons Club Championship and the BMSC Modified Saloons regional championship, getting the opportunity to show the national guys how to handle the East London track.

Pre-sold tickets for the festival can be bought for R70 from Ian's Auto, Vincent Hardware, Best Drive Cambridge Street and Midas in Bowls Road, while on the day adults will pay R80 to get in, children R20 and kids U6 will be allowed in for free.

As it is a day out for the entire family, there will be plenty available for everyone with a foodstall, flea market, big screen, kiddies entertainment and the Coca-Cola Gig Rig.

For more information contact Border Motorsport on 043-736-4024.

Gates will open on Saturday at 7am, with the racing expected to get under way at 10am.