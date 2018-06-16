Good start for Safa-BCM soccer outfit

East London's Birmingham City FC got their SAB League promotional play-offs campaign to good start when they beat Siyanda FC 2-1 in the pound for pound match in their Ground A game at the Army Base Stadium in Grahamstown today.

The game got off to a slow start with both side struggling to find an opening goal, but things changed when midfielder Vela “Storm” Fihlani managed to slip through the Siyanda FC defence to score an easy goal for Birmingham.

Fihlani made the whole process of rattling the net look like a walk in the park when he sent Siyanda's goal keeper Lwando Mashwayi to wrong direction, putting the score at one-nil in the first half.

But Siyanda FC refused to take the challenge lying down, as they kept on pushing for an equaliser. Their break finally came five minutes before half time when striker Nkosikhona Mangxabi scored a brilliant goal from outside the box to level matters before the halftime break.

In the second stanza, Siyanda FC was on the offence, keeping Birmingham City goal keeper, Bonga Solwandle, working overtime for more than 10 minutes as they tried to score.

City then returned to their attacking mode but all the opportunities they created were sadly off target. However they didn't stop there as they finally took the lead again in the 25th minute of the second half through a brilliant goal from Lungelo Yekiso.

Siyanda FC was then under pressure to produce an equalising goal, as they put their foot on the gas trying hard to penetrate the hard to crack City's defence, but nothing gave. Also today, at ground B, Mighty Bucks beat Blackpool 2-1. -END