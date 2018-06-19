Games of high quality in Mayor’s Cup fare

Exciting sporting action was in full flow around East London over the weekend as the Buffalo City Metro Mayor’s Cup took place at various venues.

The games were held to showcase the best talent the metro has to offer and to pick the best athletes to represent BCM at the Steve Vukile Tshwete Games [SVT Games] later in the year.

The SVT Games, which will again be hosted at the BCM Stadium in East London in November, will see all the province’s municipalities competing for top honours in the annual sporting event.

Manager of sport services and special programmes, Manelisi Lwana, said BCM’s teams this year were top-notch.

He said they would be worthy contenders when they meet the likes of OR Tambo, who took first position in the soccer tournament in last year’s instalment of the games.

“The federation will now submit the team lists to the municipality because they were responsible for the selection process.

“Then we will take those names to the meeting of the organisers of the Steve Vukile Tshwete Games – Sport and Recreation Department and South African Local Government Association.

“That’s where other municipalities will be making their submissions as well,” said Lwana.

He said BCM went the extra mile to do things differently this year, which meant making the trials more accessible.

“In terms of preparing the municipality’s teams, we have just given our goal ball team a new kit so that their self-esteem can be boosted when they play in the SVT Games.

“For instance, our netball team has been beaten two times by Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the SVT games.

“And I think that’s because our squad was not inclusive enough.

“We didn’t have white players last year, and now we are proud to say our selectors have included white players in the team for the first time.

“Meaning, we were able to cut across the municipality to afford many kids the chance.

“In football, we worked very well with Safa-BCM and their Local Football Associations and they also managed to select a very strong team,” said Lwana.

He said the team list submitted by Safa-BCM was also inclusive of players from all walks of the metro, including King William’s Town and other areas.

“In boxing, we had more than three elimination rounds, where we selected only the best boxers. So I think this was a good preparation for the SVT Games, we are 100% ready now and I think we’ll be able to perform much better than last year,” said Lwana.