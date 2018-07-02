‘Cream of crop’ for U21 national champs

Goal set to reach the finals

The Eastern Cape squad that will represent the province at the SAB League U21 National Championships in Durban in two weeks’ time was selected at Zwelitsha Stadium over the weekend. Provincial SA Football Association technical officer Douleen Whitebooi said although players from only five regions pitched up for the trials, it had helped when it came to selecting the cream of the crop.

