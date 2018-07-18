Ajax plan to put the skids on PSL start

Club boss Efstathiou cries foul as legal showdown over Ndoro drags on

Ajax Cape Town have confirmed that they will launch an interdict to have the start of the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season‚ scheduled for the weekend of August 3-5‚ halted while the matter involving Tendai Ndoro is still before the courts. Ajax were finalising their papers yesterday and will be approaching the South Gauteng High Court as soon as possible to have their case heard.

