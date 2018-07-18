Sport

Ajax plan to put the skids on PSL start

Club boss Efstathiou cries foul as legal showdown over Ndoro drags on

By Nick Said - 18 July 2018

Ajax Cape Town have confirmed that they will launch an interdict to have the start of the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season‚ scheduled for the weekend of August 3-5‚ halted while the matter involving Tendai Ndoro is still before the courts. Ajax were finalising their papers yesterday and will be approaching the South Gauteng High Court as soon as possible to have their case heard.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

ICYMI: Nelson Mandela annual lecture in 90 seconds
Madiba leaves his stamp on the world
X