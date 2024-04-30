Injury woes in Chippa camp for Swallows game
Key players sidelined with Chilli Boys also gearing up for weekend semifinal with Pirates
Chippa United have to deal with injuries to key players heading into their DStv premiership game against Swallows at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.