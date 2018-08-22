New Southern Kings bosses roll up sleeves to attract crowd

Building a winning side that will attract huge crowds to Nelson Mandela Stadium is a top priority for the new owners of the Isuzu Southern Kings Pro14 rugby franchise, consortium chair Loyiso Dotwana said. Last season the Kings could win only one of their 21 matches, and small crowds watched the team play as they struggled to keep their heads above water in the European league.

