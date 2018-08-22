New Southern Kings bosses roll up sleeves to attract crowd
Building a winning side that will attract huge crowds to Nelson Mandela Stadium is a top priority for the new owners of the Isuzu Southern Kings Pro14 rugby franchise, consortium chair Loyiso Dotwana said. Last season the Kings could win only one of their 21 matches, and small crowds watched the team play as they struggled to keep their heads above water in the European league.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.