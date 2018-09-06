Former Springbok winger and SuperSport presenter Ashwin Willemse said on Thursday he was not aware of his commentary contract expiring with the pay-channel.

SuperSport announced on Thursday that Willemse‚ who was at the heart of a studio walkout that involved former Springboks Nick Mallett and Naas Botha after a Super Rugby match between the Lions and the Brumbies at Ellis Park on May 19‚ will not be back on air.

“You are calling me in regards with something that I haven't read and I don't know what you're talking about‚” Willemse told TimesLIVE.

Through a statement from their communication co-ordinator Sandile Luthuli‚ SuperSport confirmed that Willemse's contract with the pay-channel has expired and he will not be back on air.

However‚ detailed questions were forwarded to SuperSport in regards with the expiry date of Willemse and the length of Willemse's contract were not accurately answered.

“Ashwin Willemse’s contract with SuperSport has expired and he will not be back on air‚" the statement from Luthuli read.

"We have not heard from the Equality Court.

"We are in communication with the SA Human Rights Commission.