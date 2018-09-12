Bizana Pondo Chiefs start ABC Motsepe League on high note

Bizana Pondo Chiefs got their ABC Motsepe League campaign off to an excellent start as they hammered newcomers Bush Bucks Academy 7-2 at the North End Stadium in East London on Wednesday evening. Chiefs who finished fourth on the log-standings last season were on firing mode from the first whistle as the looked for an opening goal.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.