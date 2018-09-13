Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has made several change to the starting line-up to face New Zealand in an early anticipated Rugby Championship showdown at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Erasmus named Handrè Pollard at flyhalf‚ switched Jesse Kriel to right wing and Lukhanyo AM to outside centre after announcing his team here on Thursday.

In other changes to the starting line-up‚ Malcolm Marx has replaced Bongi Mbonambi while Ross Cronje has taken the place of Embrose Papier among the substitutes.

Pollard’s elevation sees Elton Jantjies‚ who started against Australia‚ return to the bench.

Kriel’s move to the wing was forced by the injury to Makazole Mapimpi who has returned home for treatment on his knee.

With Kriel moving to the wing‚ AM replaces him at outside centre in what is the only positional change in the squad.

Asked to explain his decisions‚ Erasmus said he leaned towards Pollard at No 10 because he wants him to bring physicality and direct play to the All Blacks after coach Steve Hansen included heavy hitters Jordie Barrett‚ Ryan Crotty‚ Rieko Ioane‚ Beuden Barrett‚ Aaron Smith‚ Sam Cane and Liam Squire.

“Elton can dictate the game very well but Handrè brings the physicality and direct play we need against the All Blacks‚" Erasmus said.