Border and Namibia in the driving seat

Border will be backing their strong batting department to chase down Kenya's below par score after their bowlers did the business during the first half of their African Cup T20 match at Buffalo Park on Saturday afternoon.

Kenya struggled to 130/6 after their 20 overs and Border should be confident of climing the much needed win to stay in the running.

It was a solid all-round bowling effort from the hosts as they focused more on conceding less runs than picking up wickets.

Spinner Bongolwethu Makeleni was the pick of the lot, claiming 2/22 in his four overs, while Yaseen Vallie, 1/14, Bamanye Xenxe, 1/14, and Basheer Walters, 1/19, also picked up a wicket each.

None of the Kenyan batsmen were able to stick around and go for a big score, with the 43-run second wicket partnership between Alex Obanda (28 off 25 balls) and Irfan Karim (31 off 32 balls) the best but neither batted with any real urgency.

Shem Ngoche's late unbeaten 22 off 16 balls helped them get to the 130 mark.

In the afternoons other match Namibia gave themselves a chance of claiming a bonus point win when they smashed Mpumalanga all over the park to rack up 216/4 in their 20 overs at Police Park.

Captain Jan Frylick led the carnage with an unbeaten 82 off 46 balls (8x4; 4x6) and shared in a 90-run stand with Michau du Preez (65 off 45 balls, 5x4; 4x6), while a cameo from JJ Smit at the end helped them cross the 200 mark as he hammered 25 off seven balls with three maximums and a boundry.