Marais’ fine knock in vain
Border swashbuckler carts bowlers all over the park in T20 clash but Namibia openers’ fiery stand wins the day
A swashbuckling unbeaten century from 2017-18 Border player of the season, Marco Marais, was not enough to get the home side off to a winning start in the Africa Cup T20 competitions Pool C against Namibia at Police Park on Friday afternoon. Despite Marais carrying his bat and plundering a superb 103 off 62 balls (8x4; 7x6) to lead Border to a daunting 193/4 at the end of their 20 overs, Namibian openers Stephan Baard (86) and Lohan Louwrens (63) upstaged that effort with a scintillating 143-ru...
