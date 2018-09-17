Chilli Boys finally bag elusive win

Relieved Chippa coach hopes his men will keep the momentum going

Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler was delighted with his team finally breaking the duck by claiming all the three points in their clash against Baroka FC. This, when Chippa scrapped through with a 1-0 win at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday. The victory has now shot Chippa up to the 14th position.

