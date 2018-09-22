Border on cusp of honours

A win over Easterns in the second T20 semifinal of the Africa Cup on Sunday will ensure a shot at maiden title

The 2018 Africa Cup T20 competition comes to its exciting conclusion this weekend as the finals will be battled out at Buffalo Park on Sunday and Heritage Day Monday. It has come down to four teams, the group winners from last weekend’s pool stage, that will battle it out for glory and see a new champion, with none of the teams having won the tournament before.

