Tinkler wants fire in the ranks

Disappointed Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler says he will take positives from the team’s Absa Premiership away draw against Golden Arrows at the weekend.

The Chilli Boys were keen to build on their opening victory of the season over Baroka in East London in their previous fixture in order to improve the team’s log position.

However, the Chilli Boys had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Arrows at a wet Princess Magoogo Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa are now 14th out of 16 on the log with five points from six matches.

But Tinkler said he was happy with the fact his team managed to keep solid defence throughout the game.

“We kept a clean sheet. This club was struggling at the beginning of the season at keeping clean sheets. We were conceding goals and against Arrows Daniel [Akpeyi] was not forced into making any fantastic saves,” said the former Bafana Bafana star.

“It wasn’t the goalkeeper that was man-of-the-match today. That is one of the positives. Defensively we looked a lot more structured and more organised which the club has not been in previous years.

“It’s all about creating that consistency. We have our game model we have our system and we need to continue believing in it and not change it.

“We need to work on our fitness levels as well because concentration starts going towards the end of the match and then mistakes are more frequent and those are the small things that I have picked up.”

He welcomed the MTN 8 final break and said he would use the opportunity to rectify those mistakes ahead of their next match against Free State Stars on October 3.

“We are fortunate now that we have these breaks because it’s giving us more time to work with the guys to get them to understand my philosophy.

“Collecting points that is what it is all about. Collecting points is very important and I did say to the players that you already have that point in the pocket, don’t throw it away, keep it.

“As much as I want to come in and implement new things there is no time. It’s about winning games unfortunately and we need to do that.”