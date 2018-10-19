Minister will release Sascoc inquiry report next month

The final report of the Ministerial Committee of Inquiry into governance at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) will be released in two to three weeks.

This was said by Minister of Sports Tokozile Xasa while also confirming that people who appeared at the inquiry had until close of business on Friday to study the summary of the report and respond to the recommendations.

“It is true that indeed I received the report at the end of September and then we embarked on a process of ensuring that the key roleplayers affected are afforded the opportunity to give their responses to the recommendations‚” she said.

“Because it is a ministerial enquiry‚ it seeks to look into to what extent we can get better in our attempts to give the athletes the best with regards to what South Africa can offer.

“We gave the people who were affected until the 19th of this month‚ which interestingly is today‚ to give us responses on the recommendations of the report.

“It is not part of what I can reflect on at the moment‚ but we will release the report when we have seen their responses. We are targeting to release the report in the next two or three weeks.”

The report was leaked to SABC Sport last month who said that the document delivered a scathing assessment of both Sascoc president Gideon Sam and former chief executive Tubby Reddy.

These were for irregularities and financial mismanagement that took place at a sports body that has been riddled with scandals for years.

According to the SABC‚ the inquiry that was chaired by retired Judge Ralph Zulman also put sharp focus on former chief financial officer Vinesh Maharaj‚ who is said to have acted inappropriately in awarding some of the contracts.

The SABC further revealed that the final report has recommended that in future the position of Sascoc chief executive must be filled by persons who are independent and not affiliated to any sport or recreation body.

Xasa could not be drawn to comment on the contents of the leaked report and asked South Africans to be patient until she makes it public next month.