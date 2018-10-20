BRU down and out

The Border Rugby Union (BRU) officially hit rock bottom on Friday when the SA Rugby Union confirmed swirling rumours and released a statement saying that the BRU had been suspended from its SA Rugby membership. This was due to the dire financial situation and the on-going administration issues that the union currently finds itself in, after it had stumbled to new lows this year.

