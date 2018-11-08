Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said he would prefer to observe protocols and address his direct Orlando Pirates counterpart‚ Milutin Sredojevic‚ rather than Bucs assistant Rulani Mokwena.

Mosimane was speaking after his team’s 3-1 Absa Premiership victory against Free State Stars at Loftes Versfeld on Wednesday night took Sundowns to third place behind Bidvest Wits and Pirates.

He was responding to a controversial suggestion made by his ex-Downs midfielder Bongani Zungu‚ who now plays for Amiens SC in France‚ on Twitter that Mokwena‚ previously Mosimane’s assistant‚ had been the brains of the operation at the Brazilians.

Mosimane said he would prefer to speak to Sredojevic because he and the Pirates head coach are at the same level.

“When Rulani was here‚ we won trophies and when he was not here we also won trophies‚” Mosimane said.

“I just want to stay positive and probably Manqoba Mngqithi [Downs’ current assistant] would like to answer as assistant-coach.

“I want to speak with Milutin Sredojevic who has done exceptional work with Pirates over the last two years. Whether it is him [Mokwena] who is coaching at Pirates or not‚ I don’t know.

“Last year people said now that Rulani is gone let’s see how Sundowns will do and we lifted the [PSL] trophy.”

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night Zungu became embroiled in arguments with his social media followers that he had been disrespectful suggesting Mokwena had been the brains at Sundowns‚ and currently is at Pirates.

The player initially tweeted‚ “Coach Rhulani has made Pirates a top team again! coach Rulani u the boss!”‚ making no metion of Pirates’ head coach Sredojevic.

He later apologised for his statements made regarding Sredojevic‚ but not for those aimed at Mosimane.

Twitter: