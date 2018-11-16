Tornado ‘can yet go places’
Central midfielder is out due to suspension, but is confident for the future
Tornado’s top central midfielder Thabiso “Forlan” Mikaele believes his teammates will come out victorious when they visit Sibanye in an ABC Motsepe League encounter at Adcock Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday. Mikaele will not travel with the team to PE because he is still serving a suspension after getting a red card for a professional foul when the defending champions Tornado drew nil-all against Amavarara at North End Stadium last week.
