Boks out to slay the ‘Dragons’

The Springboks are preparing themselves for one final push at the end of a long season when they try to arrest a run of three successive defeats against Wales in Cardiff this weekend. Until 2014 the Welsh Dragons had only ever beaten the Boks once in 29 meetings but they’ve now won four of the last five‚ including the last three in a row.

