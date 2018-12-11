So far, so good for champ

Fuzile is on track to realise his dream to fight for major world title

Plans for Azinga Fuzile to challenge for a major world title are still on track despite him not being right on top of his game this past weekend. This was revealed by the boxer’s manager Colin Nathan who also serves as his trainer. Fuzile forced outgunned Tanzanian Ibrahim Class to quit at the end of six rounds in their IBF Intercontinental junior-lightweight title duel at Orient Theatre on Sunday.