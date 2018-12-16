How teams fared during the water polo action
The South African Schools’ Water polo Nationals continued during the weekend at the Joan Harrison Complex and various school pools in East London. Selected Results Saturday U19 Girls: Saturday: Central Gauteng B 6 KZN 12; WP A 13 Zimbabwe 3; Nelson Mandela Bay A 23 Eastern Gauteng 0; Central Gautang B 9 WP B 9; Border 9 Zimbabwe 5; Eastern Gauteng 3 WP B 21; WP A 19 SWD 1; 24 Boland 0; Central Gaueng 16 Border 8; Nelson Mandela Bay A 11 WP B 7; KZN 30 Eastern Gauteng 0.
