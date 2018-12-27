To put that into context‚ their great rivals Kaizer Chiefs have taken only 47 from the same number of matches‚ a big advantage for The Buccaneers.

It is a better record even than league champions Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have 54 points from 28 games played‚ and suggests that Pirates have been the best side in the land in 2018.

Contrast that with 2017 when they managed only 35 points from 32 games and you have all the evidence you need of the massive upswing in their fortunes.

They have also managed to get something out of most of the ‘big games’‚ including three Soweto Derby wins over Chiefs from three matches played‚ games in which they were worthy winners in all‚ and taken four points from a possible six off Sundowns.

And yet they are heading for five years without a trophy and embroiled in what looks to be a tough league title battle with Wits and Sundowns‚ and just how much of a distraction their group play in the Champions League will be potentially puts them at a disadvantage.

That goes for the Nedbank Cup as well‚ a competition where they have reached two finals in the last three years and lost both.

They have also had distractions of a different sort – the bizarre incident involving striker Thamsanqa Gabuza in which he stormed off the pitch after scoring in a 2-1 win over Black Leopards showed the at times fractious relationship between the players and the fans.

Gabuza has only just been reintroduced to the team and that was away in the Seychelles in the Champions League.