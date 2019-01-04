Mbeka edge out Zondeki Cricket Club to win local bragging rights
A superb batting effort from Mbeka Cricket Club laid the foundation for their comfortable 27-run win over Zondeki Cricket Club in the final of the 2019 Amacal'egusha tournament at the Amacal'egusha Oval outside King William’s Town on Friday afternoon.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.