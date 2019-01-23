Fearless ‘Shaka’ ready for Amakhosi clash
Tornado midfielder Simphiwe “Shaka” Dlamini, who will be making his fourth appearance in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 stage, says experience will count for something when they meet Kaizer Chiefs at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday.
