'I will be a pain in the neck for you Dr Danny Jordaan‚' says Jomo Sono at Phil Masinga's funeral

Jomo Sono has laid down the mantle for Philemon "Chippa" Masinga's picture to be hung in the SA Football Assciation (Safa) offices in Nasrec alongside other South African greats and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winners.

Sono was speaking at the provincial funeral of Bafana Bafana legend Masinga at Khuma Stadium in Khuma township‚ Stilfontein‚ North West Province on Thursday.

The Jomo Cosmos owner discovered Masinga in Stilfontein in 1990 and signed him to his club.