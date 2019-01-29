Kingswood take gold in Comets basketball

The Kingswood U18 boys’ team took the gold medal in the sixth annual PE Comets basketball tournament in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The competition was attended by eight teams from five schools and one club.

Kingswood won two of their group matches, and lost one narrowly 15-14 to Grey High. These results saw them qualify for the semifinals.

In the playoffs they defeated Grey seconds 14-10 to book a rematch against Grey in the final. This time they won 23-19 to claim the gold medal, scooping most of the individual awards.

Individual awards went to Bandile Kunene, Chiti Mutale and Ethan Yates, who all made the U18 All Stars team, while Lukka Rozza was crowned the most valuable player.

The girls’ team surrendered the top position which they had held from 2015 to 2018, with Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) taking the title.

Mwaka Machila made the girls’ All Stars team.

● DSG won all their matches in the Comets tournament, picking up the title for the second time in recent years.

The girls’ tournament took place on Saturday, while the boys’ event was played over three days, from Thursday to Sunday.

Umtha Sibam won the most valuable player award and Vile Diko and Mbesi Kukisi were named in the All Stars team.