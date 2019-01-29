The revolving coaching door at relegation-threatened Maritzburg United continued to revolve unabated on Tuesday morning when the club confirmed Eric Tinkler as their head coach.

Tinkler’s appointment comes a day after United parted ways with Muhsin Ertugral on Monday following a string of poor results‚ and the former Bafana Bafana midfield strongman is faced with a mountain to climb to get the KwaZulu-Natal out of the danger zone.

He becomes Maritzburg’s third coach this season.

This is Tinkler’s first managerial appointment since he was fired by Chippa United in early December after he unsuccessfully failed to get them out of the relegation zone.

Ertugral‚ who joined the Team of Choice in December to replace Fadlu Davids‚ failed spectacularly at the club as he oversaw a run of four successive losses in the league against Golden Arrows‚ Free State Stars‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United.

It was also under Ertugral’s watch that Maritzburg were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup last weekend by National First Division (NFD) side Witbank Spurs‚ who are coached by former Bafana Bafana boss Shakes Mashaba.

Maritzburg are in serious danger of dropping to the NFD as they are sitting at the bottom of the Absa Premiership with only one win from 18 matches‚ having lost the other nine and drawn the other eight‚ and managed to score six goals.

They started the season under the coach‚ Fadlu Davids‚ who steered United to their best campaign in 2017-18‚ where they finished their highest fourth in the PSL and reached a first cup final in the Nedbank Cup.

However a string of poor results saw Davids fired in December.