Mzansi gives coach Benni the thumbs up after Cape Town City beat Chiefs

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 31 January 2019
Fans on social media were full of praise for Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy after his team defeated Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 on Wednesday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans are nursing broken hearts after their team lost to former Bafana Bafana star Benni McCarthy's Cape Town City.

City won 1-0 to snatch three points from Amakhosi. 

The Absa Premiership match took place on Wednesday night at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

Beaming with excitement and pride, Cape Town City fans wasted no time in taking to Twitter to celebrate and congratulate their team.

It was coach Benni who got most of the applause. Some even warned Orlando Pirates not to snatch him from Cape Town City!

