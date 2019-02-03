Super Hero Sunday showed that there is room for optimism in South African rugby this year‚ even if the day’s two clashes were supposed friendlies.

There was skill‚ passion and aggression on display as well as a healthy competitiveness that raised these matches above an average pre-season workout in front of a capacity crowd.

The sheer spectacle of the event will reopen the debate about whether Western province Rugby needs to move to Cape Town Stadium sooner rather than later.

On the field the Lions pipped the Sharks 19-14 in the day’s opening match in front of about 40000 fans‚ which swelled to a capacity 54000 by the time the Stormers met the Bulls in the day’s second match.

The Stormers‚ who are unlikely to play in front of a larger crowd this year considering Newlands only holds 49000‚ made the Bulls pay for early mistakes‚ running out 33-28 winners.

As a concept‚ Super Hero Sunday where the Lions wore Spiderman themed kits‚ the Sharks Black Panther‚ the Stormers Thor and the Bulls Captain America outfits‚ it was a roaring success.

There was a festival feel to the games‚ but this being South Africa‚ there was also an edge to the contests.