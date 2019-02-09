Liverpool back on top after 3-0 win over Bournemouth

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a confident 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

The win moves Jurgen Klopp's side three points above second-placed Manchester City who face Chelsea on Sunday and would return to the top on goal difference with a victory.

After consecutive draws, the pressure was on Liverpool to dispel any talk of nerves setting in and after surviving an early scare when keeper Alisson Becker had to parry out a Ryan Fraser shot in the second minute, Klopp's side looked close to their best again.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a well-placed header from a James Milner cross - the Senegalese forward's fourth straight league match with a goal.

Ten minute later, Georginio Wijnaldum, whose return to the midfield after injury made a noticeable difference, doubled the lead with a gloriously executed lob over Artur Boruc after collecting a lofted pass from Andy Robertson.

Three minutes after the interval, Mohamed Salah, who had wasted two good opportunities in the first half, made no mistake after being played in by a clever back-heel from Roberto Firmino.

The pair combined again in the 76th minute, this time Salah striking the bar with a well-struck left-foot effort. -- Reuters