Hayibo! Twitter shocked at Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper's inclusion in Bafana
The inclusion of Bruce Bvuma in the Bafana Bafana squad on Monday was met with disbelief on Twitter as it raised eyebrows given the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper’s lack of game time at Amakhosi.
Bafana coach Stuart Baxter named the 23-year-old in his squad to take on Libya in the team’s crucial and final qualifying match for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be hosted in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.
The match on Sunday March 24 will be played in neighboring Tunisia because of a Fifa ban on playing in Libya due to insecure national security and stability in the country.
Bvuma has struggled for game time this season with just three appearances in all competitions as he is third in the Chiefs pecking order behind Daniel Akpeyi and Virgil Vries.
The keeper was in goal at the weekend in Chiefs’ 1-0 Absa Premiership win over Maritzburg United.
However‚ his coach Ernst Middendorp admitted that Bvuma’s selection was not based on form but on circumstances beyond their control.
Middendorp explained the decision was based purely on Bvuma needing game time ahead of Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against red-hot Cape Town City on March 31.
First choice keeper Akpeyi‚ who joined Chiefs on transfer deadline day on August 31‚ is cup-tied having turned out for his previous club Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup.
Middendorp confirmed Bvuma will be in goals again when Chiefs take on SuperSport United in a league match to be played in Mbombela on Friday.
Chiefs are desperate in their fourth straight season without winning a trophy and with Akpeyi unable to play‚ it makes sense giving Bvuma game time ahead of their big quarterfinal match against Cape Town City which could see them within touching distance of silverware.