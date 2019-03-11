Hayibo! Twitter shocked at Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper's inclusion in Bafana

The inclusion of Bruce Bvuma in the Bafana Bafana squad on Monday was met with disbelief on Twitter as it raised eyebrows given the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper’s lack of game time at Amakhosi.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter named the 23-year-old in his squad to take on Libya in the team’s crucial and final qualifying match for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be hosted in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

The match on Sunday March 24 will be played in neighboring Tunisia because of a Fifa ban on playing in Libya due to insecure national security and stability in the country.