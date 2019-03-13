Hudson set to put the fizz back in their game
School out to show they have what it takes to conquer all in Pretoria
The Hudson Park High School first cricket team will be aiming to take their good momentum built up over an impressive season into the Coca-Cola Schools National finals in Pretoria over the coming weekend.
