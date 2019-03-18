'Sies man'‚ Benni McCarthy blasts Polokwane City for playing negative football

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has slammed teams that are placed in the top half of the Absa Premiership table and go into defensive mode from the first minute against his side.

The outspoken McCarthy said such tactics and game plans by the opposition calls into question the depth and quality of this league that is widely regarded as one of the best on the continent.

McCarthy was reacting after his side’s 0-0 draw with sixth-placed Polokwane City on Friday at home where the visitors barely got out of their own half and showed little ambition to try and win the game.

The former Bafana Bafana star striker was left bewildered that a team so high up the table arrived in Cape Town for a point and did not back themselves to get anything beyond that.

“City goalkeeper Peter (Leeuwenburgh) had one involvement in the whole game and that was in the first half‚” he said.