Gijimas 50km a test of endurance

Top athletes and future hopefuls all set to push bodies to fresh heights

The second running of the Real Gijimas-owned 50km road race from Zwelitsha to King William’s Town takes place on Sunday next week. It comes at a time when thousands of runners countrywide are dedicating their thoughts and efforts towards one or both of the Two Oceans 56km and Comrades Marathons.

