Warriors pray rain gods play the game
After another disappointing washout, the Warriors head into the second half of the CSA T20 Challenge pool stage praying for better weather conditions with two home games over the Easter Weekend.
After another disappointing washout, the Warriors head into the second half of the CSA T20 Challenge pool stage praying for better weather conditions with two home games over the Easter Weekend.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .