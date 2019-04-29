Chiefs woes continue after Celtic defeat

Either Kaizer Chiefs show a big improvement in their next two Absa Premiership games or risk failing to make the top eight.

Fresh from their 1-0 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic at Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend, with Ndumiso Mabena finding the back of the net for Phunya Sele Sele, Chiefs are pondering what's next.

Ironically, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was the man in charge in their worst season ever in 2006/07 when they finished ninth.

The German oversaw a total of 23 league outings that season [nine wins, seven draws and seven losses].

By the time Serbia's Kosta Papic took over it was too little too late. Chiefs finished with 42 points that season and are now on 38 points in the current campaign, with two matches remaining. They host Free State Stars at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday and conclude the season away to Chippa United on May 11. Both Stars and United face relegation.

Middendorp was brought in this season to arrest the team's decline under former coach Giovanni Solinas.