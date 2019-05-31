Sport

Border set to down the Eagles

By Ross Roche - 31 May 2019

A cracking encounter should be in store as the Border Bulldogs take on the South Western District (SWD) Eagles in a crunch SuperSport Rugby Challenge match at Outeniqua Park in George on Friday night.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
X