Semenya‚ who is refusing to take testosterone suppressants‚ has appealed the CAS decision at the Swiss Federal Tribunal‚ which has ordered the IAAF to suspend the regulations temporarily until it gets to consider the submission by world governing body for athletics.

But so far Semenya hasn’t been entered into any races from 400m to the mile‚ with her next scheduled outing being the 3‚000m at the Prefontaine Classic in the US at the end of the month.

“I can run any distance I want‚” the South African told reporters after wining her race in front of 1‚650 spectators on the outskirts of Paris.

“I don’t have time for nonsense‚ I don’t have time for messages for anyone. I said a long time ago that I’m going to focus on myself.