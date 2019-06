Bhisho Stars had an upbeat start to their SAB League promotional playoffs campaign when they snatched a 2-1 victory against AmaMpondo at the Dumpy Adams Sports Complex in Komani today.

Tomorrow (Sunday) Stars will again face stiff competition in the form of PE Sundowns who walloped Xalanga Celtics 4-1 in their opening game.

Other results from the playoffs today: Bush Bucks Pirates 1 Young Challengers 1, Try Again 1 Junior Chiefs 3.