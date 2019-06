Saturday marked the opening day of the 2019 SA Majorette and Cheerleading Association (Samca) national championships at Inkwenkwezi Private Game Reserve.

With over a hundred teams taking part in the championships, East Londoners have the opportunity to catch some of the country's best, as they showcase their skills and duke it out for the glory of the 2019 Samca crown.

Dispatch photographer MARK ANDREWS caught some of the action on the opening day.