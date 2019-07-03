Sport

Nick Mallett declines Southern Kings role

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 03 July 2019

Former Springbok head coach Nick Mallett has declined an offer to be part of the process to select the next Isuzu Southern Kings head coach because of the controversy surrounding his appointment.

