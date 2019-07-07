Bafana Bafana beat Egypt 1-0 and shock Africa

With five minutes remaining, having bossed Egypt in the first half, and frustrated them in the second, Thembinkosi Lorch got through alone on a breakaway and slotted an 85th-minute winner - and Bafana Bafana had shocked the hosts and blown the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations wide open.

Egypt were one of the tournament favourites. Bafana had a foot on the plane home before scraping into the last-16 as the fourth-best third-placed finishers.

But coach Stuart Baxter, so embattled, so castigated, had promised something different here in this last-16 mission impossible in front of the 75,000 home cauldron at Cairo International Stadium.

And Bafana provided it. The drama, the glory, the intensity. This was the Bafana every South African knew existed.