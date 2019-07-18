The 12 Spar Proteas players could be millionaires by the end of the weekend if they win the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool on Sunday.

The South Africans‚ who qualified for the semifinals on Wednesday after beating Uganda for their fifth victory in succession in the competition‚ have been promised a bonus of R1m each if they go all the way by domestic league sponsors Telkom.

If they finish second‚ each player will get R500‚000.

As if that were not enough‚ the national side's title sponsor Spar have dangled another carrot and the players will share R1m if they win the tournament.

They will share R750‚000 if they finish second and R500‚000 for a third-place finish.

The Proteas take on tournament favourites England on Thursday night (9pm) and even if they lose this match their place in the semifinals is already guaranteed.