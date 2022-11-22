Nienaber rings eight changes for Boks' blockbuster against England

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has rung eight changes and two positional switches to his match-day squad to face England on Saturday in the final outgoing tour clash at Twickenham.

Nienaber also included a handful of the SA ‘A’ players who lost to Munster and Bristol Bears, while Canan Moodie, who joined the team as a reinforcement this week, is on the bench.

Nienaber made six changes to his starting team with Jesse Kriel, Makazole Mapimpi, Evan Roos and Eben Etzebeth back in the mix, while Damian de Allende moves from outside centre to inside centre.

De Allende will partner Kriel in the midfield, while Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at right wing after playing on the left in the win over Italy in Genoa.