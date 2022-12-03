×

Sport

Mapimpi launches foundation to eradicate GBV

Boks winger also aims to unearth, educate new talent

Premium
03 December 2022
Athenkosi Tsotsi
Sports Reporter

Springboks winger Makazole Mapimpi hopes that his foundation can play a helping hand in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV)...

