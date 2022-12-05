Bok star Sbu Nkosi 'located', but Bulls deny knowing where he is

The whereabouts of missing Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi has been established, according to sources close to his provincial team, the Blue Bulls Company.

Nkosi, 26, had strangely failed to turn up at training or return phone calls, prompting the Bulls to go on a search. Sowetan has been told the winger was spotted around Mpumalanga, and efforts were under way on Monday to get to his location.

But the Bulls maintained the player had not been found, insisting only leads regarding where he may be have been received thus far.

“We have not located the player and have not issued any updates in relation to this,” said Lunga Kupiso from Bulls communications.