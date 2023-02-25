×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Centurion Bradley Grobler inspires SuperSport to vital league win over Maritzburg

25 February 2023
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Bradley Grobler celebrates his goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 24, 2023 in Pretoria.
Bradley Grobler celebrates his goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 24, 2023 in Pretoria.
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/ GALLO IMAGES

Bradley Grobler scored his 100th career goal to help SuperSport United to a 2-0 DStv Premiership win over struggling Maritzburg United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Aterridgeville on Friday night.

With his second-half goal, Grobler has joined an exclusive club of Premier Soccer League (PSL) centurions in the form of legends Collins Mbesuma, Siyabonga Nomvethe, Mabhuti Khenyeza, Daniel Mudau and Manuel Bucuane.

With this vital home win, United have tightened their grip on second spot with 36 points from 21 matches as the battle for the runners-up spot behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns continues with Orlando Pirates, Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs.

SuperSport took the lead through defender Kegan Johannes who headed home from close range in the 69th minute after the Maritzburg defence failed to clear the danger in the box.

SuperSport held by Royal AM at an unplayable Chatsworth Stadium

SuperSport United missed a chance to cement their stay in second spot in the DStv Premiership when they played to a 1-1 draw away to Royal AM at a ...
Sport
6 days ago

About ten minutes later, Grobler clocked his significant personal milestone when he blasted the ball into an empty net on second attempt after Maritzburg goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner saved his penalty kick.

It is also worth mentioning that Grobler’s goal was his ninth of the season and he remains in contention for the golden boot where he is competing with the likes of Peter Shalulille of Sundowns and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs.

The 35-year-old Grobler is the son of legendary Les Grobler who used to score goals for teams like Grinaker Rangers and Moroka Swallows.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods