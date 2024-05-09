Sport

Sinenkani seeking legal advice after Ravens crowned stream winners

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 09 May 2024

Like their name Sinenkani, which means “Stubborn”, the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe league team have made it clear they will not be backing down and are seeking legal advice over the outcome of a case involving rivals FC Ravens. ..

